Canada

Bus stabbing in Surrey sends one person to hospital: Transit Police

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 2:15 am
Surrey Bus Stabbing View image in full screen
Metro Vancouver Transit Police confirm one person is in hospital after a stabbing on board a Surrey transit bus late Tuesday night. No word yet on arrests or victim's condition. Global News
There has been another stabbing on public transit in Metro Vancouver.

This latest incident happened on a bus on 100th Ave and King George Blvd.

Read more: Suspect charged with attempted murder in connection with Surrey, B.C. bus throat slashing

Transit Police confirmed to Global News one person was stabbed on board Tuesday night but have not provided information on the victim’s identity or condition.

However, footage from the scene shows first responders performing CPR on the victim.

We have reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information including whether this may have been an unprovoked or targeted attack.

Read more: Making terror charges stick in Surrey, B.C. bus attack not easy, expert says

No word if police made any arrests.

More to come.

