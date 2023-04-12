Bus stabbing in Surrey sends one person to hospital: Transit Police

See more sharing options

There has been another stabbing on public transit in Metro Vancouver.

This latest incident happened on a bus on 100th Ave and King George Blvd.

Transit Police confirmed to Global News one person was stabbed on board Tuesday night but have not provided information on the victim’s identity or condition.

However, footage from the scene shows first responders performing CPR on the victim.

We have reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information including whether this may have been an unprovoked or targeted attack.

No word if police made any arrests.

More to come.