Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Murder charges laid in 2021 death of South Okanagan woman

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 6:02 pm
File photo of Kathleen Richardson. View image in full screen
File photo of Kathleen Richardson. B.C. RCMP
Two young men from the Lower Mainland are facing murder charges for allegedly killing a woman in the South Okanagan two years ago.

On Friday, charges were laid against Ekene Dillichuwu Anigbo and Jalen Nimai Falk. Each is facing one count of murder in the death of Kathy Richardson of Naramata.

The 57-year-old was found dead in her residence along 3rd Street on June 9, 2021.

Read more: RCMP release name of Naramata homicide victim in hopes of furthering investigation

At the time, RCMP said officers were visiting her home that day, seeking information on a recent and nearby double killing, when her body was discovered just before 5 p.m.

One month earlier on May 10, the bodies of Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlos Fryer were found near Naramata.

In mid-June 2021, first-degree murder charges were laid against Anthony Graham, 35, of Penticton, and Wade Cudmore, 32, of Naramata in the twin killings.

Cudmore, who is Richardson’s son, is in custody, awaiting trial. Graham is on the lam.

Naramata homicide victim identified
Naramata homicide victim identified

“Their homicides are believed to be connected to gang and drug activities, with alleged criminal activities not limited to Naramata, but other areas of B.C., including northern B.C. and the Lower Mainland,” B.C. RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said on June 18, 2021.

Police released little to no information on Richardson’s death until this week, though Vancouver Police issued a poster of its top-six most wanted people on Oct. 8, 2021, with Anigbo being on that list.

“Anigbo is believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release from that year. “In May, Anigbo was listed as one of the VPD’s ‘Top 6’ gang members who presented a risk to public safety.”

Two charged in Naramata double murder
Two charged in Naramata double murder

Regarding the new murder charges, an online search of B.C.’s court records shows that the alleged offence date is June 9, the same date Richardson died.

Anigbo’s year of birth is listed as 1999, with Falk born in 2000. The two are described as being Lower Mainland gangsters.

The two are slated to appear in Kelowna court on Tuesday, April 18.

Global News has reached out to police and the BC Prosecution Service for more information.

Cousin of Surrey murder victim speaks out
Cousin of Surrey murder victim speaks out

 

CrimeOkanaganMurdersouth okanaganLower Mainlandmurder chargeKathy RichardsonNaramata MurderEkene AnigboJalen FalkNaramata murder charge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

