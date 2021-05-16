Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two Kamloops brothers have been identified by family as the victims of a suspected double murder near Penticton, B.C. last week.

The bodies of Carlo Fryer, 31, and Erick Fryer, 29, were discovered by hikers up Naramata Creek Forest Service Road on May 10, shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Dawn March, the brothers’ stepmother, confirmed the bodies were that of Carlo and Erick, as the tight-knit Kamloops family reels from the sudden loss.

“Carlo and Erick Fryer were beloved family members. Erick was kind, generous, athletic and the first person to help his family and friends,” March said in an email to Global News.

“He was the big brother that all his siblings wanted to hang out with. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend.”

March described Carlo as a sweet and gentle man, and an all-star ballplayer.

“He was a loving husband and a wonderful father. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend,” March said.

“Our family is devastated by this tragic loss, and wants the boys to be remembered as the happy and amazing family members that they were.”

Gordon Fryer, the men’s father, said he is devastated.

“This is a really hard time losing two sons and not even knowing why this happened. It is tough to talk about,” Fryer said in a Facebook message. He declined an interview request.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the discovery of the bodies, only saying the slayings were “targeted” and there is no greater general risk to public safety.

No suspects have been identified.

The BC RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

One vehicle located in the area was seized by police and is undergoing forensic examination.

Forensic autopsies of the bodies was scheduled for Friday to determine exactly how the pair died.

“While officers wait for the results of the forensic autopsy, we are asking that anyone who may have seen something unusual or odd to contact us. Our investigators will be able to determine if it is important to the file,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police added that two suspicious males were spotted darting across vineyards and orchards at the time the bodies were discovered, prompting a large police search, are not believed to be related to the case.

“At this point there is no evidence that links the two people observed in the area to the deceased people. Officers would still like to identify who they were to eliminate them from the ongoing investigation. If anyone knows who they may be they can contact the Penticton RCMP,” O’Donaghey said.

March said the family has been left in the dark about the police investigation and preliminary findings.

“The family has no idea what happened,” she said.

Meanwhile, several fundraising efforts are underway to support the Fryer family as they cope with their grief.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Carlo’s family, raising more than $12,000 in three days.

Carlo leaves behind a young child.

“If you knew Carlo, he was all about his little girl,” the page stated.

Carlo was also an avid member of the Westsyde Slo-Pitch community.

“Carlo was always one to cheer people up when their game was off, give tips and pointers, and just plain have fun while playing Ball,” the fundraising page went on the say.

March said the family appreciates the outpouring of support.

“The fundraising is very appreciated as funds to cover costs and essentials while family members are off work to deal with this is not readily available to most of us,” she said.

“Our largest support is friends bringing/sending food and just being there if we need to talk or even cry. Our family and our community are deeply affected by the loss of both boys and it is a struggle every day to believe it’s real.”