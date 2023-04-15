Menu

Sports

First home playoff game sold out in minutes, Winnipeg Jets say

By Ross Levitan Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 2:43 pm
There won’t be an empty seat at the Canada Life Centre when the Winnipeg Jets’ first-round playoff series shifts to Manitoba after two games in Las Vegas.

The Winnipeg Jets announced Saturday that Game 3 has sold out. A limited number of tickets held by the NHL may be released later in the week. Fans will be notified via Jets mail and the Jets App if additional tickets become available. Pre-sale tickets for games 4 and 6 are still available.

Tickets are also still available for the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party, being hosted at True North Square.

Before coming home, the Winnipeg Jets will begin their quest toward the Stanley Cup with a pair of games in Las Vegas:  Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. CT and Thursday at 9 p.m. CT.

