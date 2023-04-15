Junior hockey: Vees down Wild, Vipers rally to defeat Silverbacks

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey playoff results from the Okanagan and area.

The second round of the playoffs got underway on Friday night, and the top two teams in the Western Conference didn’t waste time.

In Seattle, Dylan Guenther scored twice, including the game’s first goal just 1:50 into the contest, as the top-ranked Thunderbirds cruised past Prince George 4-1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Lucas Ciona and Nico Myatovic also scored for Seattle, who outshot the Cougars 44-24. Thomas Milic, who backstopped Canada to gold at the world juniors, turned aside 23 shots for the T-Birds.

Story continues below advertisement

Koehn Ziemmer replied for fourth-ranked Prince George, which trailed 2-1 after 20 and 40 minutes. Ty Young made 40 saves for the Cougars.

Seattle went 1-for-3 on the power play while Prince George was 1-for-5.

Meanwhile, in Kamloops, the second-ranked Blazers defeated the Portland Winterhawks 6-4 in what was a closer game.

Jakub Demek, with two goals, Emmitt Finnie, Fraser Minten, Matthew Seminoff and Logan Stankoven scored for Kamloops, which led 4-2 after 40 minutes following a 1-1 first-period tie.

James Stefan, with a hat trick, and Marcus Nguyen replied for third-ranked Portland, which trailed 6-2 early in the third before scoring a pair of power-play goals late in the frame.

Dylan Ernst stopped 28 of 32 shots for the Blazers, with Jan Spunar turning aside 32 of 38 shots for the Winterhawks.

Kamloops was 1-for-2 on the power play while Portland was 2-for-5.

1:49 The return of playoff hockey in Abbotsford

Friday’s results

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg 5, Moose Jaw 3

Red Deer 3, Saskatoon 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Moose Jaw at Winnipeg, 4:05 p.m.

Prince George at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s game (all times PT)

Red Deer at Saskatoon, 3 p.m.

1:06 Former NHL player, Burnaby firefighter dies

PENTICTON 3, WENATCHEE 1

In Penticton, the Vees scored three unanswered goals on Friday night to defeat the Wild 3-1 in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Dovar Tinling, Bradly Nadeau and Spencer Smith scored for Penticton, while Josh Nadeau had two assists. Interestingly, the Vees respectively scored on the power play, while playing shorthanded and into an empty net.

Story continues below advertisement

Parker Murray, who scored midway through the second period, replied for Wenatchee. The Wild were outshot 44-23.

Luca Di Pasquo stopped 22 shots for the Vees, with Andy Vlaha making 41 saves for the Wild.

Penticton was 1-for-6 on the power play while Wenatchee was 1-for-5.

Murray leads the BCHL in playoff scoring with 13 points (all goals) while Bradly Nadeau is one of four players tied for second at 12 points (9 goals, 3 assists). One of those four is Josh Nadeau (3 goals, 9 assists), Bradly’s older brother.

During the regular season, Bradly Nadeau, 17, and Josh Nadeau, 19, respectively finished first and second in the scoring race. Bradly had 113 points (45 goals, 68 assists) while Josh had 110 points (44 goals, 66 assists). Teammate Aydar Suniev was third with 90 points (45 goals, 45 assists).

4:41 Call of the Wilde!

VERNON 4, SALMON ARM 3 (OT)

Story continues below advertisement

In Salmon Arm, Isaac Tremblay scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime, as the Vipers rallied to win Game 1.

Anthony Cliche and Walker Erickson also scored for Vernon, which trailed 1-0 after the first period, 2-0 after the second and 3-0 just two minutes into the third.

However, at 3:52, Cliche sparked Vernon’s comeback, with Erickson making it 3-2 at 7:01. Tremblay levelled the score at 19:15, with Vernon having pulled its goalie for an extra attacker, then capped the comeback at 4:17 of overtime.

Nathan Mackie, Brandon Santa Juana and Ryan Gillespie replied for Salmon Arm, which outshot Vernon 37-34, including 14-6 in the first period. But in the third, the Vipers flipped the tables, outshooting the Silverbacks 19-9.

Ethan David stopped 34 shots for the Vipers, with Matthew Tovell making 30 saves for the Silverbacks.

Salmon Arm was 1-for-2 on the power play while Vernon had no power-play chances.

3:52 John Shannon on the Jets: April 12

Friday’s results

Story continues below advertisement

Chilliwack 2, Nanaimo 1

Surrey 3, Alberni Valley 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Alberni Valley at Surrey, 6 p.m.

Chilliwack at Nanaimo, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at Penticton, 7 p.m.

Vernon at Salmon Arm, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled.