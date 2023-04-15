Hepatitis A outbreak related to U.S. frozen strawberries spurs Canadian probe

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is looking into whether frozen organic strawberries that have been linked to a hepatitis A outbreak in the United States were also sold in Canada.

Since mid-March, several brands of frozen organic strawberries have been recalled across the U.S. over concerns of hepatitis A infections.

The strawberries in question were imported by a common supplier from certain farms located in Baja California, a Mexican state, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an update on April 11.

The affected products were pulled nationwide from big retail chains such as Costco and Trader Joe’s.

CFIA, which is responsible for food safety investigations and recalls in Canada, said they are not currently aware of any Canadian distribution of the strawberries that may pose an infection risk, but they are looking into the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

“The CFIA is aware of the outbreak in the United States and is working with U.S. authorities to confirm if any affected products are sold in Canada,” an agency spokesperson told Global News Friday.

“If an affected product is identified, the agency will work with industry to recall the product as soon as possible.​”

Health Canada told Global News there are currently no active recalls of strawberries in Canada.

4:56 New recommendations for hepatitis B

Last year, 10 lab-confirmed cases of hepatitis A illness involving FreshKampo brand fresh organic strawberries were reported in two Canadian provinces – Alberta and Saskatchewan.

In that outbreak, four people required hospitalization but there were no deaths.

The FDA, which continues its investigation, says the current strain of hepatitis A virus causing illnesses is “genetically identical” to the strain that caused the outbreak last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that is preventable through vaccination.

The virus is contracted by eating contaminated food or water or through contact with an infected person’s stool, according to Health Canada.

2:03 Canada records 10 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children, 1 new case in Alberta

Raw fruits and vegetables as well as raw or undercooked shellfish are common food sources of hepatitis A.

Symptoms of illness include fever, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, dark urine and jaundice, Health Canada’s website states.

Symptoms are usually mild, lasting one to two weeks. However, severe illness can last several months.

Health Canada offers the following tips to avoid hepatitis A infection:

Story continues below advertisement