Crime

Calgary police seek witnesses to bus stabbing in Rundle

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 7:04 pm
calgary police service cruiser file generic View image in full screen
File: The side of a Calgary police cruiser. Global News
Calgary police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing on a bus that sent a man to hospital in the city’s northeast.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the Peter Lougheed Centre after a man arrived with what appeared to be stab wounds in his abdomen and back.

The victim told police he was on the number 48 Calgary Transit bus near 36 Street N.E. when he and a teenaged male got into a verbal altercation. Police said it escalated into a physical altercation and the man was stabbed.

Read more: Bus stabbing sends man to hospital in Calgary

The teenager is described as between the ages of 14 and 18 years old, wearing an orange and brown jacket.

“We are asking for any witnesses who may have been travelling on the bus to come forward with any information they may have,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Any witnesses seeking support after viewing a potentially upsetting incident can contact the CPS Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) by calling 403-428-8398 or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828.

Click to play video: '‘I am disgusted… with what is going on in our city:’ Calgary police chief'
‘I am disgusted… with what is going on in our city:’ Calgary police chief
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary Stabbingbus stabbingbus stabbing witnessrundle bus stabbing
