Bus stabbing sends man to hospital in Calgary

A person was sent to hospital following a stabbing on a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday.

Police said a call came in at around 9:30 a.m. about the stabbing on board a bus in northeast Calgary.

Investigators believe a verbal altercation between an adult male and a teenage male turned physical, resulting in the adult being stabbed.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect and say the incident happened near the Rundle LRT station.

More to come…