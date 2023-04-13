Menu

Crime

Bus stabbing sends man to hospital in Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 2:30 pm
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS
A person was sent to hospital following a stabbing on a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday.

Police said a call came in at around 9:30 a.m. about the stabbing on board a bus in northeast Calgary.

Read more: City of Calgary, police change enforcement strategy on transit

Investigators believe a verbal altercation between an adult male and a teenage male turned physical, resulting in the adult being stabbed.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect and say the incident happened near the Rundle LRT station.

More to come…

