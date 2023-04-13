Bus stabbing sends man to hospital in Calgary

A person was sent to hospital following a stabbing on a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday.
Police said a call came in at around 9:30 a.m. about the stabbing on board a bus in northeast Calgary.
Investigators believe a verbal altercation between an adult male and a teenage male turned physical, resulting in the adult being stabbed.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
Police are looking for the suspect and say the incident happened near the Rundle LRT station.
More to come…
