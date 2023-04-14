Menu

Crime

B.C. seizes three Hells Angels’ clubhouses

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 7:05 pm
B.C. wins longstanding civil forfeiture case against Hells Angels
The B.C. government has won a long-standing civil forfeiture case against the Hells Angels. The Court of Appeal has allowed the Province to seize three clubhouses owned by the notorious biker gang. Kamil Karamali has more. – Feb 16, 2023
The B.C. government seized three Hells Angels‘ clubhouses Friday.

One in Nanaimo, one in Kelowna and one in Vancouver.

“Three clubhouses are now the official property of the province of British Columbia,” Mike Farnworth, solicitor general, minister of public safety and deputy premier of B.C. said Friday.

“The province was successful in its case, in its appeal, which went all the way to the Supreme Court that this property can be forfeited. It is the proceeds of a criminal organization.”

Read more: Police converge on Kelowna Hells Angels Clubhouse

He said B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture office will assess the three properties, determine their value and decide what is the best possible use for the properties.

It’s been nearly two months since B.C.’s top court ruled three Hells Angels’ clubhouses were eligible for seizure because members will likely keep using these locations to plan more crime. Yet prior to Friday, nothing had happened. The Court of Appeal decision reverses an earlier Supreme Court decision.

B.C. government wins appeal to seize Hells Angels clubhouses

“This sends a very strong message to those engaged in organized crime that the province will be coming after assets that are obtained by the proceeds of crime and are used by criminal organizations,” Farnworth added.

Trending Now

“We’ve recently introduced legislation for unexplained wealth orders, which is an additional tool, which is going to aid us in the fight against organized crime and those who seek to profit from it. And it sends a strong message that ill-gotten gain is going to be forfeited.”

– with files from Global News’ Kathy Michaels

