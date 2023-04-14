Makayla Chang murder: Steven Bacon given life in prison with no parole for 20 years

Send this page to someone via email

The man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Makayla Chang in 2017 has now been sentenced.

Steven Bacon was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday afternoon.

His sentencing comes six years after Chang’s remains were found.

Chang’s family was in attendance at the courtroom, Friday.

Bacon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August 2022, after the charge of first-degree homicide was downgraded.

Story continues below advertisement

Chang disappeared in Nanaimo on March 17, 2017, and two months later, police upgraded her disappearance to a homicide investigation when her remains were found.

Bacon was arrested in New Brunswick in September 2019 on unrelated charges after Nanaimo RCMP issued a national appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Police had previously referred to Bacon as a “person of interest” in the case, and said Chang may have travelled with him to Metro Vancouver.

Global News requested to see the agreed-upon facts, as the facts surrounding the homicide have not been discussed as there was no trial for the conviction.