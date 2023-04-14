Menu

Crime

Makayla Chang murder: Steven Bacon given life in prison with no parole for 20 years

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 7:50 pm
Makayla Chang on the left and Steven Bacon on the right. View image in full screen
Makayla Chang on the left and Steven Bacon on the right. Nanaimo RCMP Handout
The man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Makayla Chang in 2017 has now been sentenced.

Steven Bacon was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday afternoon.

His sentencing comes six years after Chang’s remains were found.

Read more: Man pleads guilty in death of Nanaimo, B.C. teen, five years after her body was found

Chang’s family was in attendance at the courtroom, Friday.

Bacon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August 2022, after the charge of first-degree homicide was downgraded.

Read more: Charges laid in death of 16-year-old Nanaimo, B.C., girl — three years later

Story continues below advertisement

Chang disappeared in Nanaimo on March 17, 2017, and two months later, police upgraded her disappearance to a homicide investigation when her remains were found.

Bacon was arrested in New Brunswick in September 2019 on unrelated charges after Nanaimo RCMP issued a national appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Police had previously referred to Bacon as a “person of interest” in the case, and said Chang may have travelled with him to Metro Vancouver.

Global News requested to see the agreed-upon facts, as the facts surrounding the homicide have not been discussed as there was no trial for the conviction.

Click to play video: 'First degree murder charge laid in death of Nanaimo teen'
First degree murder charge laid in death of Nanaimo teen
Nanaimo RCMPBC MurderBC homicideMakayla ChangNanaimo homicideNanaimo MurderSteven BaconNanaimo homicide 2017Nanaimo murder convictionNanaimo sentencing for homicideNanaimo teen murder
