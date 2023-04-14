Feds pitch major change for Ottawa street once occupied by ‘Freedom Convoy’

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government wants to keep the street in front of Parliament Hill closed and has offered to take it over from the City of Ottawa.

In a letter to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek says her government wants to reimagine the parliamentary precinct and keep Wellington Street closed to traffic.

Part of the street has been blocked off since early 2022, after thousands of “Freedom Convoy” protesters took over downtown streets for several weeks.

The city is working on a long-term plan for the area, but council voted to reopen the street in the meantime.

Jazcek’s letter says the federal government wants its jurisdiction to include Wellington Street and Sparks Street, a pedestrian corridor one block south, as a way to address security issues and to create a vibrant public space.

The letter says an interim deal would allow the federal government to pay for things such as bike lanes, seating, beautification and possibly a bistro in time for Canada Day.