3 suspects charged after police helicopter tracks stolen vehicle in King Township

Three suspects have been charged after a stolen vehicle was tracked by a police helicopter in King Township, police say.

York Regional Police said on April 8 at around 3 a.m., officers saw a vehicle idling in the Nobleton area of King Township.

Officers said the vehicle was missing a front licence plate.

“Police approached the vehicle to investigate, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed, travelling southbound on Highway 27,” officers said in a release.

According to police, officers in the force’s Air2 helicopter tracked the suspect vehicle from above.

Police used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle.

Officers said three suspects exited and ran in different directions, but were located and arrested.

According to police, “several” master keys for vehicles were allegedly seized during the arrests.

Twenty-two-year-old Zoe Korn from Quebec was charged with possession of an automobile master key, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, flight from a peace officer, escaping lawful custody and breaching probation.

Officers said 18-year-old Ibrahima Traore of Quebec was charged with possession of an automobile master key and failing to comply with an undertaking.

A 17-year-old boy from Stratford has been charged with possession of an automobile master key and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

He cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Korn and Traore were held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Officer said the teen is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

“It didn’t take long for the new Air2 to prove itself,” said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement. “The capabilities of our Air Support Unit allow us to respond to calls like this swiftly and safely.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.