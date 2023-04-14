Menu

Crime

Ontario police seek to ID more suspects in 2022 Enniskillen parking lot murder

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 12:27 pm
The trunk of a grey sedan with large decals of what looks like furry eyes. View image in full screen
The back view of the vehicle that police say two unknown suspects used to drive to London after an April 2022 targeted shooting death. via Lambton OPP
Two Sarnia men are already facing first-degree murder charges after a man was found dead in a parking lot one year ago to the day, but Ontario police are now looking to identify two other people “believed to be connected to the targeted shooting death” of Andrew Chute, 45, of Sarnia.

On Friday, police released two photographs of a grey sedan that police believe the two unknown suspects used to leave the scene and drive to London.

A side view of a grey sedan vehicle with a decal of a red star and skull on the bottom front passenger door. View image in full screen
A side view of a grey sedan believed to have been connected to an April 2022 homicide case in Enniskillen, Ont. via Lambton OPP

“Police are asking members of the public who may have seen this vehicle at the time of the incident to contact the dedicated OPP Tip Line at 1-844-677-9408,” Lambton County OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers said in a release, adding that people can also email OPP.CHUTE.Homicide@opp.ca.

In an email to Global News, Rogers added that the “roles of these individuals [in connection with the targeted shooting] remains under investigation.”

Read more: One dead, another seriously injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in Chilliwack

Chute was found dead in the parking lot of the Marthaville Habitat Management Area in Enniskillen Township on April 14, 2022.

Two men in their early 40s already face charges in the case. Jason Nahmabin was charged with first-degree murder in late May while James Armstrong was charged in early June with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

