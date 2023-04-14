Ontario police seek to ID more suspects in 2022 Enniskillen parking lot murder

Send this page to someone via email

Two Sarnia men are already facing first-degree murder charges after a man was found dead in a parking lot one year ago to the day, but Ontario police are now looking to identify two other people “believed to be connected to the targeted shooting death” of Andrew Chute, 45, of Sarnia.

On Friday, police released two photographs of a grey sedan that police believe the two unknown suspects used to leave the scene and drive to London.

View image in full screen A side view of a grey sedan believed to have been connected to an April 2022 homicide case in Enniskillen, Ont. via Lambton OPP

“Police are asking members of the public who may have seen this vehicle at the time of the incident to contact the dedicated OPP Tip Line at 1-844-677-9408,” Lambton County OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers said in a release, adding that people can also email OPP.CHUTE.Homicide@opp.ca.

In an email to Global News, Rogers added that the “roles of these individuals [in connection with the targeted shooting] remains under investigation.”

Chute was found dead in the parking lot of the Marthaville Habitat Management Area in Enniskillen Township on April 14, 2022.

Two men in their early 40s already face charges in the case. Jason Nahmabin was charged with first-degree murder in late May while James Armstrong was charged in early June with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.