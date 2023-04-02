Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Crime

One dead, another seriously injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in Chilliwack

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 1:09 pm
Click to play video: 'One dead, one seriously injured in targeted Chilliwack, B.C. double shooting'
One dead, one seriously injured in targeted Chilliwack, B.C. double shooting
Homicide investigators and Chilliwack RCMP are investigating a double shooting that has left one man dead and another man seriously injured.
One man died and another was seriously injured in a targeted shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported to police in the area of 44000 Watson Rd, in the Sardis area around 6:50 p.m.

Chilliwack shooting April 1 View image in full screen
A car was seen being investigated at the scene of the shooting. Global News

Read more: ‘Targeted’ Chilliwack, B.C. shooting leaves man in serious condition

Story continues below advertisement

First-responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second man was then found with “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been activated and is working closely with Chilliwack RCMP.

Investigators believe that the shooting was targeted, related to Lower Mainland gang conflict, and that there is no greater risk to the general public.

It is the third targeted shooting in Chilliwack in the last eight days.

Read more: ‘Targeted’ shooting in Chilliwack, B.C. leaves two victims with serious injuries: RCMP

Police in Langley responded to a vehicle fire later Saturday evening.

The vehicle is believed to be a suspect vehicle involved in Saturday night’s double shooting in Chilliwack, a BC RCMP official told Global News.

Anyone with information, including video from the area, can contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'One dead, one seriously injured in targeted Chilliwack, B.C. double shooting'
One dead, one seriously injured in targeted Chilliwack, B.C. double shooting
IHITBC RCMPIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamChilliwack RCMPLower Mainland gang conflictChilliwack Shootingchilliwack fatal shootingChilliwack targeted shootingfatal shooting in Chilliwack
