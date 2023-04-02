One dead, another seriously injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

One man died and another was seriously injured in a targeted shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., on Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported to police in the area of 44000 Watson Rd, in the Sardis area around 6:50 p.m.

View image in full screen A car was seen being investigated at the scene of the shooting. Global News

First-responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second man was then found with “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been activated and is working closely with Chilliwack RCMP.

Investigators believe that the shooting was targeted, related to Lower Mainland gang conflict, and that there is no greater risk to the general public.

It is the third targeted shooting in Chilliwack in the last eight days.

Police in Langley responded to a vehicle fire later Saturday evening.

The vehicle is believed to be a suspect vehicle involved in Saturday night’s double shooting in Chilliwack, a BC RCMP official told Global News.

Anyone with information, including video from the area, can contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.