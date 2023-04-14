‘Quite possible’ Trudeau briefed on election interference in January 2022, Katie Telford says

Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff has acknowledged “it is quite possible” the prime minister was briefed on a Chinese election interference scheme in January 2022.

On Friday, the House of Commons standing committee on procedure and house affairs heard from Katie Telford, arguably his most trusted aide, about the details of intelligence briefed to the prime minister’s office.

Several parliamentary committees have been examining China’s interference threats since Global News exclusively reported last November on intelligence documents and source allegations that outlined vast interference from the Toronto Chinese consulate in the 2019 federal election, and broader interference continuing in the 2021 election and against Asian diaspora communities in Canada.

Telford said that a list of “formal” intelligence briefings for Trudeau that was provided to the hearing by his national security advisor Jody Thomas, was “not exhaustive.”

“It is quite possible there were discussions in that time period (of January 2022) around foreign interference,” Telford told the hearing. However, she did not confirm or deny whether Trudeau and his office were made aware of specific allegations of election interference that were reported in a January 2022 Privy Council Office “Special Report” — a document that Global News has reviewed and reported on.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper called for Telford’s testimony following Global’s exclusive February 2023 report, which revealed that national security officials drafted a warning for Prime Minister Trudeau and his office more than a year before the 2019 federal election, alleging that Chinese agents were “assisting Canadian candidates running for political offices,” according to a Privy Council Office document reviewed by Global News.

Records showed the memo was written by the office of National Security and Intelligence Advisor, Daniel Jean, at the request of Telford. The document, called “Memorandum for the Prime Minister,” was also provided to Privy Council Office clerk Michael Wernick, records show.

The four-page, June 2017 memo asserted that senior intelligence officials had well-documented evidence of China’s efforts to infiltrate “all levels of government” and goes on to allege that “[T]here is a substantial body of evidence that Chinese officials are actively pursuing a strategy of engagement to influence Canadian officials in ways that can compromise the security of Canada and the integrity of Canadian institutions.”

In recent testimony in another House of Commons committee regarding Chinese interference, MPs heard former CSIS officer Michel Juneau Katsuya recommend a new national and independent office with powers to investigate and prosecute acts of foreign interference, and also rapid adoption of counter-interference laws that have already been implemented by Canadian allies such as Australia.

Former CSIS officers Michel Juneau Katsuya and Dan Stanton were among witnesses, including former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu and former Sing Tao Daily editor Victor Ho, who told MPs that they believe the Chinese Communist Party has deeply undermined democratic institutions in Canada.

“We are focused on China because it is the A-Team. There is no comparison [to other nations] in terms of scope,” Stanton said. “China continues to play chess while Canada plays whack-a-mole.”

Juneau Katsuya testified that he learned during a 1990s joint investigation by CSIS and RCMP that People’s Republic of China consular officials were allegedly clandestinely funding both the Liberal and Conservative parties of Canada.

Juneau Katsuya suggested that these operations have expanded in scope and sophistication in recent years, but during the 1990s, CSIS collected strong intelligence of China’s clandestine funding of Canadian politicians, because the Chinese diplomats targeting some ridings and nominations were “very sloppy.”

“CSIS has known about People’s Republic’s foreign interference in Canada for at least the last 30 years, and every government in this period has been compromised and infiltrated by agents of influence,” testified Juneau Katusya, adding he believes “every government” allowed key decisions to be manipulated by agents of influence or partisan concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Stanton said he agreed.

“This is an existential threat,” Stanton testified. He said for 30 years, the People’s Republic of China has been operating with “confidence bordering on arrogance” and targeting the “soft underbelly” of Canadian institutions by seeking influence with politicians and bureaucrats.

In answer to MP questions, Stanton said a number of states, including Russia and India, are interfering in Canada, but the “whole of society” networks that are under the control of the People’s Republic of China’s national security laws make threats from other states look minor in comparison.

Juneau Katsuya said at CSIS, for example, a “lack of transparency didn’t allow us to share warnings with the public,” about serious interference and espionage against Canadian companies. While CSIS privately warned the federal government, “nothing happened,” to counter threats.

That is why, he said, Canada needs a new independent office not connected to the RCMP and CSIS that will be empowered by Parliament to independently investigate and prosecute serious acts of interference.

He suggested that since successive administrations in Ottawa have turned a blind eye to Chinese Communist Party infiltration, the new agency he recommended would need to be free of political influence in Ottawa.