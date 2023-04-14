Red Deer RCMP officers shoot and kill man during altercation with knife

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP fatally shot a man during an altercation at a home in Red Deer, Alta., on Thursday, police say.

RCMP say officers in Red Deer were called to a home on April 13 at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a man who was reportedly threatening to hurt people with a knife.

Officers found the man “when an altercation occurred between the male and the officers,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Then, one officer fired their service pistol.

RCMP said the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the home.

No officers were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP notified the director of law enforcement and initiated an internal review.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate.

“Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the Alberta RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“RCMP training, policy, police response, and the duty status of the members involved will be subject to review.”