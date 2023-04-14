Menu

Canada

Red Deer RCMP officers shoot and kill man during altercation with knife

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 10:58 am
Red Deer RCMP laid a first-degree murder charge following a fire March 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Red Deer RCMP shot and killed a man after an altercation with a knife. Global News
RCMP fatally shot a man during an altercation at a home in Red Deer, Alta., on Thursday, police say.

RCMP say officers in Red Deer were called to a home on April 13 at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a man who was reportedly threatening to hurt people with a knife.

Officers found the man “when an altercation occurred between the male and the officers,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Then, one officer fired their service pistol.

RCMP said the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the home.

No officers were injured.

Read more: Canada sees increase in police shootings. Experts warn of ‘perfect storm’

RCMP notified the director of law enforcement and initiated an internal review.

Trending Now

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate.

“Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the Alberta RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“RCMP training, policy, police response, and the duty status of the members involved will be subject to review.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

