Huge fire burns at commercial complex on Stony Plain Road in west Edmonton

Edmonton firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a commercial complex at Stony Plain Road and 156 Street on Friday morning.

Crews were called at 5:27 a.m. and were at the scene by 5:32 a.m. The building was fully involved by the time they got there.

The fire department called a second alarm at 6:07 a.m. and 13 units were responding as of 7 a.m.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Edmonton police are helping with traffic and are asking drivers to avoid the area during Friday morning’s commute.

Fire burns at commercial building on Stony Plain Road and 156 Street in Edmonton on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Shawn Kelly, who lives in an apartment next door, said he woke up at around 5:30 a.m. to his kids’ coughing.

“My kids’ mom woke me up at about 5:30 this morning, saying it was really smoky and she wanted me to get up and look around. I went out on the back roof and firefighters were already out there telling us to leave the building,” Kelly said.

“It was a little freaky. I looked out the front windows at first and saw nothing but smoke. I couldn’t even see the street. So I went out to the back — I have a roof access behind there — and saw all the smoke coming out of the roof.

“There were already a lot of firefighters out there,” Kelly said.

“We were worried it would get through the walls. It’s pretty smoky inside there.”

