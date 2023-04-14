Wellington County OPP investigate two break-ins in Mount Forest

Wellington County OPP are looking into a pair of break and enters at businesses in Mount Forest.
Police said a black 14-foot enclosed trailer with “Weber Lane” on the top of it was stolen at one business between Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
Around the same time, two zero-turn mowers were stolen at another business.
Authorities said a trailer, which matches the description of the one that was stolen at the second business, was seen being pulled by a dark-coloured pick-up truck.
OPP said a man with a medium build, wearing blue jeans, a blue-black-grey coat, black balaclava, black-red gloves, and brown footwear is considered a person of interest.
Investigators are asking anyone with more information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
