21-year-old Montreal man recovering after being shot Thursday

A 21-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot late Thursday in east-end Montreal.
At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, several 911 calls were made reporting an injured man on Sainte-Catherine Street East near Pie-IX Boulevard.
First responders found the victim with serious injuries. He had been shot in the upper body.
He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.
An altercation had broken out between the victim and one or more suspects, who fled the scene, say police.
No other injuries were reported, and police haven’t identified the suspects.
