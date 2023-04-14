Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

21-year-old Montreal man recovering after being shot Thursday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2023 7:49 am
A 21-year-old male is recovering in hospital after being shot in east-end Montreal. Thursday, April 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old male is recovering in hospital after being shot in east-end Montreal. Thursday, April 14, 2023. TVA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot late Thursday in east-end Montreal.

At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, several 911 calls were made reporting an injured man on Sainte-Catherine Street East near Pie-IX Boulevard.

First responders found the victim with serious injuries. He had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Read more: 2 Quebec men facing firearms trafficking charges after RCMP seize massive arsenal

An altercation had broken out between the victim and one or more suspects, who fled the scene, say police.

Trending Now

No other injuries were reported, and police haven’t identified the suspects.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Gun ViolenceSuspectGunVictimInjuredshotSainte Catherine StreetPie-IX Boulevard
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers