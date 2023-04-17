Lethbridge police to introduce new design incorporating Blackfoot values

Send this page to someone via email

Local Indigenous artists will have the chance to design a logo for the Lethbridge Police Service as it looks to incorporate Blackfoot values and ways of knowing.

Trissly Blackwater, a Treaty 7 LPS summer student who spearheaded the project, said she helped bring elders in to translate LPS values into Blackfoot–a first in the service’s history.

The art will be displayed inside the station, as well as through digital promotions and will serve as a visual representation of those values. It will not replace the current LPS logo or flag.

“When I first started working in Lethbridge Police Service, the first things I noticed were the values here,” Blackwater explained. “The values that you guys have over the police station.”

The translations are as follows:

Respect – Inakootsiiyssini

Courage – Iikitapiiysini

Professionalism – Okamotapotakssini (doing your job right)

Accountability – Ohkottsstakata (to be able to depend on each other)

Collaboration – Isspomaanitapiiysinni (helping others)

“We (also) wanted to have a design to represent these values inside the police station,” she explained. “I am not an artist myself and I know we have many talented (Blackfoot) artists.”

An Expression of Interest has been put out, marking first of four phases on the road to select a winning design.

Part-time and full-time post-secondary students from Kainai, Piikani and Siksika First Nations who are at least 18 years of age can apply online.

As a First Nations woman, Blackwater said having her idea come to fruition is very meaningful.

“I’m hoping that I have a look to look through and choose (from), said Blackwater. “We are having a short list.”

April 24 is the deadline to submit an EOI, with a final selection expected to be made by a committee in August.