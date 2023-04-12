Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Blood Tribe man following in Terry Fox’s shoes during cross-country run for Indigenous issues

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 8:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Blood Tribe members begin cross-Canada relay for Indigenous issues'
Blood Tribe members begin cross-Canada relay for Indigenous issues
Exactly 43-years ago Wednesday, Canadian legend Terry Fox dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean and began his Marathon of Hope across Canada. Now, a Blood Tribe man is embarking on his own journey across the country, following in Terry's footsteps.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On April 12, 1980 Terry Fox dipped his prosthetic leg in the Atlantic Ocean to begin his Marathon of Hope to raise support for cancer research.

Exactly 43 years later, a southern Alberta man has embarked on a similar journey with the goal of bringing awareness to issues affecting Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

Staamiiksoosaak (Johnny Bare Shin Bone) said Fox is his “hero,” and he has been an avid runner for decades, specializing in 10-km road races.

Around four years ago, he was in British Columbia when he had a reoccurring dream of a Newfoundland road sign.

“Why am I in Vancouver on the West Coast, and my spirit was way over on the East Coast, St. John’s Newfoundland?” he asked.

Read more: Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor skates 42 kilometres in Saskatchewan on Canada tour

Story continues below advertisement

After some consideration and searching for a reason, he decided he would run across the country to support Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the opioid drug crisis, residential school survivors, and land acknowledgment.

“That’s the main reason why I want to run this. I want to fulfill it.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That's the main reason why I want to run this. I want to fulfill it."

With support from family, friends and the community, Staamiiksoosaak arrived this week on the East Coast equipped with an RV and plenty of extra running shoes.

The crew is running in a relay style. Staamiiksoosaak will be joined by his grandsons and daughter.

“I’m just going to run in the mornings, about four hours in the mornings,” he explained.

The day started with a pipe ceremony, before setting off on a relay-style run with members of the Mi’kmaq First Nation.

Click to play video: 'Terry Fox Foundation partners with Ryan Reynolds for 43rd Marathon of Hope'
Terry Fox Foundation partners with Ryan Reynolds for 43rd Marathon of Hope

Back home in Stand Off, Alta., members of the community — including representatives from chief and council and the health department — gathered to show their support.

Story continues below advertisement

“It just feels surreal because we never thought that it would actually happen,” said organizer Andrew Many Bears.

“We wanted to let them know that our tribe is here for you and we thought that we could put up a rally for them just to inspire them.”

Read more: A lifetime of agony: families of missing, murdered Inuit women call for answers

The group will be sharing their journey on Facebook, and expects to arrive in Victoria, B.C. this August. They are encouraging both Indigenous and non-Indigenous members of the public to join them.

“This is a healing run, and we are here to heal. Not only our people, but all throughout the land,” added Staamiiksoosaak’s daughter Lurlene Bare Shin Bone.

Staamiiksoosaak told Global News he is the same age as Terry Fox — both men were born in the summer of 1958.

Related News
IndigenousMMIWGRunningMarathonBlood TribeTerry FoxRelayMMIPCross Canada run
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers