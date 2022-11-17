SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Advertisement
Kelownacentral okanaganCost of LivingRentCanadian Centre for Policy AlternativesRental Housingfood costsEarning enough for basic necessitiesFood And ShelterLiving wage'Minimum wagePrice of rent goes up
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Story continues below advertisement

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Story continues below advertisement

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Story continues below advertisement

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Story continues below advertisement

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Education

Free Blackfoot language lessons shedding light on Indigenous culture

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies'
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies
Lethbridge counsellor teaches reconciliation for non-Indigenous allies – Oct 27, 2022

The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, Alta., is partnering with a longtime educator to bring free Blackfoot language lessons to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Julius Delaney has been working with the museum for several years to provide introductory classes to the community. He has been teaching language since the early 1990s.

The current batch of lessons began earlier in the fall and are running until Dec. 1.

“We have a 10-module or 10-lesson plan,” Delaney explained. “Not only do we teach the language part of it, but the culture that’s involved in the language.”

Read more: ‘Much more we can do’: Lethbridge reconciliation course for non-Indigenous allies

The Galt has developed its own Blackfoot Language Workbook and flash cards, which are available for download through the museum’s website.

Trending Now

Translations and pronunciations of animals, occupations and more are included in the materials.

Delaney teaches live online for an hour-and-a-half on Thursday evenings, with the goal of both reconnecting those with Blackfoot heritage with the language, and fostering understanding for non-Indigenous people.

Click to play video: 'Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice'
Battle of the Belly River story getting Indigenous voice

“We just want to get the language out there so they can (sort of) look at some of our views and how we view the world from an Indigenous perspective,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“We welcome all walks of life. Young and old, if you’re new to the language, whether your profession allows you to work with Indigenous peoples.”

Each session is posted to the Galt’s Facebook page. As of Thursday, they all had been viewed more than 500 times.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers