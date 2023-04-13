Menu

Crime

Calgary police identify victim in industrial-area suspicious death

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 13, 2023 4:02 pm
A Calgary Police Service vehicle is seen behind police tape in the Manchester Industrial area on April 12, 2023.
A Calgary Police Service vehicle is seen behind police tape in the Manchester Industrial area on April 12, 2023. Global News
Calgary police have identified the victim in a suspicious death at the Manchester Industrial area in southeast Calgary.

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to an area outside a complex in the 5500 block of 1A Street Southwest in the Manchester Industrial area.

Investigators were seen gathering evidence from the scene on Wednesday.

Read more: Police investigate report of body found in suitcase in Calgary industrial area

The body was found in a suitcase, Global News confirmed on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as John Sidney Taylor, 62, in a news release on Thursday afternoon. Police said it is believed Taylor died elsewhere and his body was transported to the area.

The CPS said the cause and manner of death are unknown at this time, pending further tests.

One person is being questioned by investigators and their involvement is pending further investigation, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the Manchester Industrial area between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the Manchester Industrial area between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers. Calgary Police Service/Provided
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary HomicideCalgary Suspicious Deathmanchester industrial areamanchester industrial area death
