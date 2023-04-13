Calgary police identify victim in industrial-area suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have identified the victim in a suspicious death at the Manchester Industrial area in southeast Calgary.

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to an area outside a complex in the 5500 block of 1A Street Southwest in the Manchester Industrial area.

Investigators were seen gathering evidence from the scene on Wednesday.

Read more: Police investigate report of body found in suitcase in Calgary industrial area

The body was found in a suitcase, Global News confirmed on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as John Sidney Taylor, 62, in a news release on Thursday afternoon. Police said it is believed Taylor died elsewhere and his body was transported to the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The CPS said the cause and manner of death are unknown at this time, pending further tests.

One person is being questioned by investigators and their involvement is pending further investigation, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.