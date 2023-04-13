Menu

Share

Share

Crime

Boy, 10, approached by strange man Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 2:42 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Investigators with the Winnipeg Police Service’s child abuse unit are looking into an incident Wednesday afternoon, in which an unknown adult reportedly pulled up in a vehicle beside a 10-year-old boy and offered him candy.

Police said the incident took place around 12:30 p.m., when the boy was walking near Watt Street and Thames Avenue. The man got out of his car and offered the candy twice, police said, at which point the boy ran to safety and reported the incident to his school.

Read more: Winnipeg boy, 11, escapes after being grabbed and chased down by unknown man

The suspect is described as tall, with a thin build and wearing a black “Zoo York” sweater, grey pants, and red/yellow shoes. He was in a vehicle described as a small, darker blue car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

