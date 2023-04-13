Boy, 10, approached by strange man Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the Winnipeg Police Service’s child abuse unit are looking into an incident Wednesday afternoon, in which an unknown adult reportedly pulled up in a vehicle beside a 10-year-old boy and offered him candy.

Police said the incident took place around 12:30 p.m., when the boy was walking near Watt Street and Thames Avenue. The man got out of his car and offered the candy twice, police said, at which point the boy ran to safety and reported the incident to his school.

The suspect is described as tall, with a thin build and wearing a black “Zoo York” sweater, grey pants, and red/yellow shoes. He was in a vehicle described as a small, darker blue car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

