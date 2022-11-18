Menu

Canada

Winnipeg boy, 11, escapes after being grabbed and chased down by unknown man

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 4:43 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who chased down an 11-year-old boy on his way to school.

Officers say the man approached the boy and offered him candy on St. Matthews Avenue at roughly 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The child turned him down and the suspect proceeded to snatch his arm.

Read more: Winnipeg man, woman charged after 3 robberies, 1 kidnapping

Police say the boy managed to break free and took off in the direction of his school with the suspect chasing after.

Trending Now

When the child made it on the grounds, the suspect ran off in the other direction.

Officers say the suspect has been described as a man with medium build and white beard. He was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a white striped hat.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes at 204-986-6219.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

