Winnipeg boy, 11, escapes after being grabbed and chased down by unknown man

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who chased down an 11-year-old boy on his way to school.

Officers say the man approached the boy and offered him candy on St. Matthews Avenue at roughly 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The child turned him down and the suspect proceeded to snatch his arm.

Police say the boy managed to break free and took off in the direction of his school with the suspect chasing after.

When the child made it on the grounds, the suspect ran off in the other direction.

Officers say the suspect has been described as a man with medium build and white beard. He was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a white striped hat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes at 204-986-6219.