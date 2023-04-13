Massive fire in Vaughan damaged or destroyed 71 housing units, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

At least 71 units were damaged or destroyed in a massive fire at a subdivision under construction in Vaughan on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

Vaughan Fire and Rescue told Global News on Thursday that 32 single homes, 21 townhomes and 16 firebreak properties were damaged or destroyed as a result of the incident.

Crews were called to the Pine Valley Drive and Teston Road area at around 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of fires at homes under construction.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the city said firefighters were met with “heavy volume of fire driven by windy conditions.”

Fifty-two firefighters were at the scene, as well as four chief officers, police and paramedics.

“Defensive firefighting operations were immediately commenced, and the bulk of the fires were knocked down,” the statement read. “Spot fires in the area related to this incident are being addressed.”

On scene at huge fire in Vaughan: fire official tells me “about 20” homes burned down. They are “mopping up”. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/nKwiAQB675 — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) April 12, 2023

Several roads were closed in the area while crews battled the blaze.

No serious injuries were reported, but one firefighter was taken to hospital as a precaution.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fires, however the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.