Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Massive fire in Vaughan damaged or destroyed 71 housing units, officials say

By Hannah Jackson & Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Vaughan fire destroys 20 new houses'
Vaughan fire destroys 20 new houses
WATCH ABOVE: High winds and dry temperatures combined to turn a small fire into one that wiped out 20 homes under construction in Vaughan. As Sean O’Shea reports, another 15 homes were damaged.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At least 71 units were damaged or destroyed in a massive fire at a subdivision under construction in Vaughan on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

Vaughan Fire and Rescue told Global News on Thursday that 32 single homes, 21 townhomes and 16 firebreak properties were damaged or destroyed as a result of the incident.

Read more: Massive fire engulfs subdivision under construction in Vaughan

Crews were called to the Pine Valley Drive and Teston Road area at around 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of fires at homes under construction.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the city said firefighters were met with “heavy volume of fire driven by windy conditions.”

Fifty-two firefighters were at the scene, as well as four chief officers, police and paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

“Defensive firefighting operations were immediately commenced, and the bulk of the fires were knocked down,” the statement read. “Spot fires in the area related to this incident are being addressed.”

Several roads were closed in the area while crews battled the blaze.

Trending Now

No serious injuries were reported, but one firefighter was taken to hospital as a precaution.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fires, however the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

Click to play video: 'Numerous homes under construction destroyed in massive Vaughan fire'
Numerous homes under construction destroyed in massive Vaughan fire
FireVaughanOffice of the Fire MarshalVaughan FireVaughan house firesubdivision firevaughan construction fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers