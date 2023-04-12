Penticton, B.C. homeowner ‘frustrated’ with new home warranty process

A Penticton, B.C., homeowner is raising concerns about the new home warranty process following issues with his flooring.
Terry Parkin claims within the first year of moving into a brand-new home in Penticton’s Skaha Hills neighbourhood, he noticed some deficiencies with his flooring.
“We moved into the home four years ago and we had issues from the outset with our flooring. It was making a lot of noise … while being walked upon,” said Parkin.
The flooring was replaced by the installer, Sierra Flooring, at no cost to the homeowners.
However according to Parkin, the same issues arose a month later, so he filed a new home warranty claim through Travelers Canada.
“It was replaced due to what they deemed a factory defect or faulty flooring, defective flooring, and within a month, the same issues were recurring, which would have been June of 2021,” said Parkin.
“And we’ve been battling with the insurer since that time in regards to the floor.”
Sierra Flooring was unavailable for an interview.
However, over the phone the company owner told Global News that they acknowledge the initial problems and have not been in the home since replacing the floor. The company stresses that they are committed to finding a resolution.
Travelers Canada, the insurer, evaluated the floor and found no issues. While Parkin hired an independent inspector and claims the inspector found several deficiencies.
“It feels like it’s a new home builders’ warranty. It feels like the group get together and format their reasons, their denial. They’re not protecting the rights of the homeowner, it doesn’t feel like it,” said Parkin.
“It’s supposed to be in protection of the homeowner, and I think it also is for the protection of the builder as well. But I don’t think in our case, the homeowner has been served properly by the insurance. That’s our viewpoint.”
Parkin says that the claim process has been frustrating.
“The insurance is supposed to be, in their language, respond in a reasonable timeframe,” said Parkin.
“To us, it has never been a reasonable timeframe on any level. So, that’s it’s very frustrating as a homeowner and we just want the floor fixed.”
Sierra Flooring for its part has an appointment to revisit the home later this month in hopes of working with the homeowners to find a solution.
Global News reached out to Travelers Canada for comment, but did not receive a response.
