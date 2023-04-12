Menu

Share

Crime

Suspect in crime spree nabbed in Lake Country: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 2:41 pm
The man was taken into custody for, among other things, possession of a stolen truck, a service truck, tool trailer and tools taken from multiple locations over at least several months.
The man was taken into custody for, among other things, possession of a stolen truck, a service truck, tool trailer and tools taken from multiple locations over at least several months.  . Courtesy: RCMP
A suspect in a series of thefts was arrested last month in Lake Country, RCMP said Wednesday.

The man was taken into custody for, among other things, possession of a stolen truck, a service truck, tool trailer and tools taken from multiple locations over at least several months.

Read more: Recurring problem areas targeted by Kelowna Mounties

RCMP started to close in on the suspect March 5 when a truck that had been stolen was spotted in the Beaver Lake Road area hauling a tool trailer.

“The following morning on March 6, Lake Country RCMP recovered the stolen service truck at a business in Lake Country,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The truck was still idling and had stolen property inside when it was recovered. The tool trailer was recovered around the same time and officers learned several high-end tools had been stolen from it.”

Click to play video: 'Code of conduct hearing for Kelowna RCMP officer'
Code of conduct hearing for Kelowna RCMP officer

Mounties also recovered a stolen car at this location that had been reported stolen out of Langley.

A tracking device embedded into the high-end tools by the owner led Lake Country officers to a business in the 10,000 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

The suspect was arrested there for multiple counts of possession of stolen property and an outstanding warrant from Surrey. A truck stolen in December of 2022 as well as the high-end tools were also recovered on scene, police say,

