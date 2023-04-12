Quebec students can now call hotline to report sexual misconduct, violence in schools

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec students will now have a hotline to call to report cases of sexual misconduct or violence in school.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville unveiled the measure Wednesday, saying it gives witnesses and victims a tool to reach out “confidentially and safely.”

“The health and safety of students and school staff is my priority and I will not compromise on that,” Drainville said in a statement.

The hotline will be staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, though callers can also leave a voicemail message and expect a call in return.

It is the latest step to address the issue of sexual harassment and violence in the education system. It comes after a group of parents and students accused a high school in the Eastern Townships of not doing enough to protect teens from sexual harassment.

In late March, several students alleged they were being sexually harassed and assaulted at school but say their complaints were not taken seriously. Drainville announced a general investigation into reports and allegations of sexual misconduct in Quebec’s school network the following day.

For the new hotline, the education ministry does say it cannot take the place of police forces — especially when it comes to criminal offences.

“We encourage anyone who has suffered a crime in a school environment, or who has witnessed it, to report the situation directly to the police by dialing 911 or by going to a police station,” the ministry said.

The hotline can be reached by dialling 1-833-DENONCE.

Anyone can disclose suspected cases of sexual misconduct or violence by emailing signalements@education.gouv.qc.ca or by filling out a form at denonciation.education.gouv.qc.ca.

— with files from Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis and The Canadian Press