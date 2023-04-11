Boundaries set for Okanagan Falls, B.C., incorporation study

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan Falls is the largest unincorporated community in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

However, the tiny town is now one step closer to possibly becoming its own municipality.

“We’ve had a long process starting in the 80s, with this community seeking incorporation and to date it’s been unsuccessful. But we are very optimistic that the recent decision and support given by the Minister of Municipal Affairs, will allow us to proceed to the next step,” said RDOS Skaha East and Okanagan Falls area director Matt Taylor.

“The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has provided funding for an incorporation study. Looking at the pros and cons, costs and benefits for those within the area, if they were to incorporate.”

The final recommendation from a citizens committee, which Taylor previously chaired, to incorporate Okanagan Falls and surrounding areas was not picked by the province.

Instead, only the Okanagan Falls townsite and the industrial area will be considered for the study.

“The recommendation that was provided by the ministry was to look at a small footprint, which was actually one of the options that was identified in [the committee] study,” said Taylor.

According to the RDOS, the area captures the ‘primary growth center’ of Electoral Area D and the community with existing urban infrastructure, sewer and water.

The area also includes a mix of property classes, population, and development potential.

“It includes established wineries to the south, and some farmland and newer wineries to the east,” read the RDOS press release.

“The boundaries are the townsite proper bounded by the bridge and the river on the west. A little bit of the McLean Creek flats to the east. North, just a kilometer up East Side Road, and south just partway down Oliver Ranch Road, said Taylor.

“We will not be including the communities of Vaseux Lake or Skaha Estates.”

Although a handful of nearby communities won’t be included in the study, Taylor says they will still have a chance to become incorporated.

“If we’re successful and incorporating those communities will have the opportunity of joining us afterwards,” he said. “Communities further north will have the opportunity of joining us or they will have the choice of joining us or Penticton.”

Okanagan Falls has suffered a gradual economic decline; however, Taylor went on to say that this decision couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Okanagan Falls is really on an upward trajectory. We have regained our grocery store, We’ve regained our hotel pub, but perhaps more importantly, we’ve acquired a major new employer in a vertical farming operation,” said Taylor.

“We have a business park that’s opening and providing industrial lots for 20 midsize businesses. We have two new condo complexes that are being built and approximately 100 homes, which for a community this size is a substantial injection. We think we’re on a really positive growth spurt.”

Meanwhile, the Regional District will get a total of $150,000 in grants for further work, which includes the study.

The RDOS will also be required to hire consultants and establish a citizens committee to oversee the work.

“We really think this is a major opportunity and a significant step forward. The study will better inform residents within the area of what incorporation would mean for them, and it will provide for a more informed decision should we get to a referendum,” continued Taylor.

“This study really will help to better inform the residents within the area as to the pros and cons on the cost and benefits of incorporation and that really is the objective of this next step.”

The final results of the study are expected in March of 2025.