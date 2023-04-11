BC Transit launches new ‘Blink RapidBus’ connecting downtown Victoria, Langford

BC Transit is hoping to get more people out of their cars and cut congestion in the capital region with an upgrade to a key bus route linking downtown Victoria and Langford.

The transit service launched the new “Blink RapidBus” line Tuesday, which will replace the existing No. 50 bus route connecting the the the Langford and Legislature exchanges.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming was on hand for the launch, and said the new service was crucial to ensure reliable transit access to the rapidly-growing West Shore communities.

View image in full screen Changes to bus service with the implementation of the new 95 Blink RapidBus in the Victoria region. BC Transit

“This growth is only projected to continue in the near future. More and more people are using southern Vancouver Island for economic opportunities, for quality of life, and for the beauty of this place,” Fleming said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We also know people need efficient, reliable transit services, each and every day as they navigate the Capital Regional District. Public transit is essential for travel betweeen places where people work, where live, and where they enjoy all our stunning region has to offer.”

BC Transit is pledging the new No. 95 route will provide faster and more frequent service, with buses arriving every seven to eight minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes during off hours. The service will add an additional 21 weekday trips, an extra 20 Sunday trips and an extra 11 Saturday trips, the transit service said.

The new route will include 10 fewer stops, as it seeks to speed up travel times and reliability. BC Transit said all but one of those stops will still be served by local bus routes.

Commuters are being advised to keep an eye out for the new orange Blink RapidBus signage at stops along the route, and to expect larger, branded RapidBus stations to be installed in the months to come.