Crime

Retrial of Ricardo Whynder begins in Matthew Sudds murder case

By Sam Farley Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 2:34 pm
The body of 24-year old Matthew Thomas Sudds was found in Halifax on Monday, October 14, 2013. View image in full screen
The body of 24-year old Matthew Thomas Sudds was found in Halifax on Monday, October 14, 2013. File/Global News
Jury selection began Tuesday morning for the retrial of Ricardo Jerrel Whynder, who is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Matthew Sudds 10 years ago.

The 24-year-old’s body was found in a ditch off Africville Road in Halifax on Oct. 14, 2013.

Whynder was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. In a Nova Scotia Supreme courtroom in Dartmouth, Whynder was dressed in a black T-shirt as he watched the jury selection take place.

The initial verdict in the case was later overturned on appeal.

In an address to potential jurors Tuesday, Judge Joshua M. Arnold said the trial was estimated to run for 29 days.

Rick Woodburn, Crown attorney, and Keiisha Pillai, defense co-counsel, both declined to comment on the case Tuesday.

Nova Scotia Supreme CourtRetrialMurder CaseMatthew SuddsRicardo WhynderMatthew Sudds MurderWhynder murder case
