Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police investigate deadly residential fire in Pierrefonds

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 1:35 pm
Montreal fire truck in Montreal, Que., Wednesday, December 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Montreal fire truck in Montreal, Que., Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The arson squad is investigating after a residential fire in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman.

The fire broke out in an apartment building on Elgin Street near Orchard Street Tuesday morning.

Read more: Final two victims of Old Montreal fire identified, investigation to focus on cause

Firefighters were called to the six-unit building at around 9:45 a.m., with Montreal police in assistance.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said firefighters found the woman inside the unit where the fire started.

She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Click to play video: 'Major fire forces evacuations east of downtown Montreal'
Major fire forces evacuations east of downtown Montreal

Dubuc said the building was evacuated and there were no other reports of injury.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The fire was limited to that unit,” she said.

Read more: Victim’s father files application for $22 million class-action lawsuit after Old Montreal fire

The file was transferred to Montreal police, who investigate whenever there is a fatality.

Dubuc specified, however, that the fire did not appear to be criminal.

More on Canada
Montreal PoliceHouse FireSPVMArsonFatal FireMontreal firearson squadWest Island fireMontreal fatal firePierrefonds fatal fireWest Island fatal fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers