Montreal police investigate deadly residential fire in Pierrefonds

The arson squad is investigating after a residential fire in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman.

The fire broke out in an apartment building on Elgin Street near Orchard Street Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the six-unit building at around 9:45 a.m., with Montreal police in assistance.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said firefighters found the woman inside the unit where the fire started.

She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Dubuc said the building was evacuated and there were no other reports of injury.

“The fire was limited to that unit,” she said.

The file was transferred to Montreal police, who investigate whenever there is a fatality.

Dubuc specified, however, that the fire did not appear to be criminal.