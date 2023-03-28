Final two victims of Old Montreal fire identified, investigation to focus on cause

See more sharing options

Police say the final two victims of a March 16 fire in Old Montreal that killed seven people have been identified.

Montreal police Insp. David Shane confirmed today that Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkahla, both 18, died when fire destroyed the three-storey building.

Martin Guilbault, a division chief at the Montreal fire department, says that after a final search of the ruins, investigators have confirmed that no other victims remain.

He says the investigation will now focus on the cause of the fire.

Guilbault says there were 22 people inside when the early-morning fire broke out — six escaped unharmed and nine were treated for injuries.

Those killed in the fire included a long-term resident of the heritage building as well as people who had booked accommodation on short-term rental sites such as Airbnb.