Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Final two victims of Old Montreal fire identified, investigation to focus on cause

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 4:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Crime & Justice'
Crime & Justice
WATCH: When a major catastrophe strikes, like the recent deadly fire in Old Montreal, where does the role of first responders end, and the work of police investigators begin? Global’s Laura Casella asks public security expert and former SPVM inspector André Durocher to weigh in.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say the final two victims of a March 16 fire in Old Montreal that killed seven people have been identified.

Montreal police Insp. David Shane confirmed today that Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkahla, both 18, died when fire destroyed the three-storey building.

Read more: Montreal police confirm 6th and 7th bodies found in ruins of heritage building fire

Martin Guilbault, a division chief at the Montreal fire department, says that after a final search of the ruins, investigators have confirmed that no other victims remain.

He says the investigation will now focus on the cause of the fire.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police confirm last two bodies pulled from ruins of heritage building fire'
Montreal police confirm last two bodies pulled from ruins of heritage building fire
Story continues below advertisement

Guilbault says there were 22 people inside when the early-morning fire broke out — six escaped unharmed and nine were treated for injuries.

Trending Now

Those killed in the fire included a long-term resident of the heritage building as well as people who had booked accommodation on short-term rental sites such as Airbnb.

More on Canada
Montreal PoliceFatal FireMontreal Fire DepartmentFire VictimsOld Montreal fireOld Montreal Fatal FireOld Montreal fire victims
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers