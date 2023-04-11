Edmonton police release more images, info related to 3 shooting deaths in March

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service has released new video in connection with three shooting deaths last month in an effort to generate new tips from the public as they work to make an arrest.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about the cases.

On March 7, police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 132A Avenue and 66 Street just after 7:30 p.m.

“Officers discovered Mohamed Lamin Fofanah, 20, and Mya Abialmouna, 21, in a vehicle suffering from serious injuries,” the EPS said in a news release. “The two individuals succumbed to their injuries on scene.

“Autopsies confirmed they died from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.”

On March 15, police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 144 Avenue and 72 Street just before 6:30 a.m.

“Officers located Usama Ibrahinadan, 20, lying in the street,” the EPS said. An autopsy was performed on March 20 and confirmed the man died from gunshot injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

“It is believed the murders of Fofanah, Abialmouna and Ibrahinadan were all targeted, and are related. Detectives believe Ibrahinadan was mistaken for one of Fofanah’s close associates who lived in the same building as Ibrahinadan.”

On Tuesday, police released video of the shooting suspect in the Ibrahinadan shooting. They said it also shows two other people of interest.

View image in full screen Image of a suspect in the March 15, 2023 shooting death of Usama Ibrahinadan in Edmonton. Supplied by EPS

“The video shows a suspect male in a unique black Hugo brand sweatsuit and black Yeezy brand shoes discharging a firearm,” the EPS said. “Prior to the shooting, the suspect is captured on video with two males, one in a blue Jeune Studios brand tracksuit and one in red Adidas track pants and red and white Air Jordan shoes.

“The blue tracksuit is believed to be a unique Edmonton product made in limited quantities and marketed locally through Instagram. The Hugo brand sweatsuit worn by the shooter is also believed to be a fairly rare commodity in Edmonton, sold in only two locations in 2021.”

Police said investigators have yet to determine if the two people of interest in the video were involved with the shooting, but noted “they clearly know the shooter.”

Anyone with information about the shootings, suspect or people of interest is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.