Gun pointed at kids in Kitchener by group in Mercedes-Benz: police

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate after they say a gun was flashed at a group of kids in Kitchener over Easter weekend.

Police say that shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, a white Mercedes-Benz was seen driving near Overlea and Eagan drives in the Forest Hill neighbourhood.

There were several people in the vehicle and one was spotted pointing a gun at a group of kids, police say.

The car then left the scene and was last spotted heading westbound on Overlea Drive.

Police say that the gun was never fired and there were no injuries reported to them as a result of the incident.