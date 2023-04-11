Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gun pointed at kids in Kitchener by group in Mercedes-Benz: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 10:21 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate after they say a gun was flashed at a group of kids in Kitchener over Easter weekend.

Police say that shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, a white Mercedes-Benz was seen driving near Overlea and Eagan drives in the Forest Hill neighbourhood.

Read more: Sexual assault on public trail in Kitchener under investigation, police say

There were several people in the vehicle and one was spotted pointing a gun at a group of kids, police say.

The car then left the scene and was last spotted heading westbound on Overlea Drive.

Trending Now

Read more: Waterloo teen charged in December shooting in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that the gun was never fired and there were no injuries reported to them as a result of the incident.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeOverlea Drive KitchenerEgan Drive Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers