SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays set for home opener vs. Tigers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 5:01 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are finally home.

Toronto is set to play its home opener tonight against the Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays (6-4) started the Major League Baseball season on a 10-game road trip due to renovations to Rogers Centre.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners'
Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners
Story continues below advertisement

Opening ceremonies will consist of individual award presentations to catcher Alejandro Kirk (Silver Slugger), first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Gold Glove) and pitcher Jordan Romano (Tip O’Neill).

Toronto will also honour former first baseman and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff, who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Trending Now

The Blue Jays are coming off back-to-back series wins over the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels after dropping their season-opening series to the St. Louis Cardinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers