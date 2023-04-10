Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

One in three Canadians in ‘bad’ or ‘terrible’ financial shape, poll finds

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 3:49 pm
empty wallet View image in full screen
As a cost-of-living crisis persists from coast to coast, a new Angus Reid Institute poll has found one in three Canadians report they're in "bad" or "terrible" financial shape. Satjawat Boontanataweepol/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As Canadians continue to grapple with a cost-of-living crisis, one in three reports being in “bad” or “terrible” financial shape, a new poll has found.

The Angus Reid Institute surveyed 1,600 Canadians across the country in March, and found 40 per cent are drawing money from accounts they normally try not to touch in order to make ends meet. Thirty-five per cent also said they’ve deferred a recent contribution to their RRSP or TFSA account.

“For one-in-ten, the situation has been so difficult they’re either borrowing from friends and family (13 per cent), selling assets (11 per cent), or seeking out a bank loan (8 per cent),” reads an April 6 release from Angus Reid.

Almost 70 per cent of Canadians reported cutting back on discretionary spending in recent months, which is 14 points higher than reported around this time last year, the institute said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate again as inflation cools

The federal government tabled its 2023-2024 budget last month with a promise to cut more than $15 billion in spending, and deliver on measures that reduce costs for lower-income Canadians.

It includes a $2.5-billion, one-time “grocery rebate,” for example, an expanded dental care program, and a pledge to crack down on “junk fees” — the extra costs tacked onto concert tickets, airfare, or food deliveries before checkout. It also proposes tax changes to help low-income households and the introduction of a code of conduct directing lenders to help Canadians with ballooning mortgage costs.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians feel home ownership out of reach: poll'
Majority of Canadians feel home ownership out of reach: poll

Experts have said the budget won’t likely fuel inflation, which remained at 5.2 per cent as of February. Food inflation, however, reached 10.6 per cent — the seventh month of double-digit price increases.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Of those who reported being in “terrible” financial shape, 94 per cent told the Angus Reid Institute it has been difficult to feed their households. Eighty per cent of those in “bad” shape said the same.

Some 45 per cent of those polled, meanwhile, said they have not received additional compensation from their employer over the past 12 months as costs have soared.

Read more: Budget 2023 won’t fuel inflation, but misses the bigger economic picture: experts

In British Columbia, 42 per cent of respondents said they had withdrawn money from their savings or rainy day accounts to deal with regular expenses, while 14 per cent reported having sold an asset, such as stocks or cars.

Seven per cent of British Columbians took out a bank loan and 11 per cent borrowed from friends or family. Less than half reported difficulty affording groceries and 52 per cent reported they were in “good” financial shape.

With its sample size, the poll could contain a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

With files from Sean Boynton 

More on Money
inflationCost of LivingRRSPAngus Reid InstituteAngus Reid pollTFSAEconomic Crisiscost of living crisisMiddle Class CanadiansCanadians digging into savingsCanadians struggling financially poll
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers