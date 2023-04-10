Some of your tax credit payments might be delayed, CRA warns. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

Some Canadians have not received their entitled tax credit payments due to a “technical issue,” according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

The CRA said the issue is affecting payouts of the GST/HST credit and the Ontario Trillium Benefit to some taxpayers.

The agency first signalled issues with the payouts in a pair of tweets on April 6.

The agency told Global News in a statement Friday it was aware of the issue and that updates would be posted on its website.

In a series of followup tweets on Sunday, the CRA said those experiencing delays who are signed up for direct deposit through their tax account will start getting payments as early as April 14, while taxpayers who receive benefits via cheque will start receiving them in the mail the following week.

“We are in solution mode and are currently working around the clock to issue the payments as quickly as possible to affected Canadians,” read the tweets, with an apology to taxpayers affected by the issue.

The agency has not said how many Canadians might be affected by the problem.

Global News reached out to the CRA for an update on the issue Monday morning but has not heard back.

The federal government proposed a top-up for the GST credit dubbed a “grocery rebate” in its 2023 budget released in March, though there’s no stated timeline for the rollout of the measure, which still requires approval in the House of Commons.

