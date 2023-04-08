Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CRA ‘confident’ a compromise is possible as tax season strike fears grow

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Changes to watch for during 2022 tax season'
Consumer Matters: Changes to watch for during 2022 tax season
WATCH: It's tax season and there are a few changes people should watch out for before filing their returns – including two major homeowner benefits which have doubled for the 2022 tax year. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more on what you need to know – Mar 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the deadline for filing taxes approaches, Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says it will be transparent about any impact to its services if workers go on strike — potentially as soon as this week.

At the same time, the agency says it is “confident” a compromise can be reached.

“The CRA is committed to being transparent with Canadians about impacts to services, should they happen,” the agency said in a statement released Friday.

The deadline for filing income tax and benefit returns for 2022 is April 30.

Read more: CRA workers vote in favour of strike action as tax deadline nears

An ongoing labour dispute over contracts and wages resulted in CRA workers voting Friday in favour of strike action.

Story continues below advertisement

The CRA said it will resume negotiations later this month with the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Union of Taxation Employees to try to reach a new collective agreement that is both fair to workers and reasonable for taxpayers.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Changes to watch for during 2022 tax season'
Consumer Matters: Changes to watch for during 2022 tax season

A final round of negotiations is set to take place April 17-20, with CRA workers in a legal strike position starting April 14.

Trending Now

“We are confident that the parties will find many areas of potential compromise and trade-off, through honest discussions and concessions by both sides, during the upcoming negotiations,” the CRA said.

Read more: Tax season strike? Union at Canada Revenue Agency says voting starts this month

According to the unions, more than 35,000 CRA workers have been without a contract for more than a year and the government has yet to respond to their wage proposals.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our members are falling further behind as inflation soars and wages are stuck in neutral,” Marc Brière, national president of the Union of Taxation Employees, a component of PSAC, said in a statement Friday.

“We’ve negotiated in good faith, but our members have had enough. Our bills are mounting and our families are feeling the pinch. And now, we’re going to show the government that workers won’t wait.”

Voting for the strike started Jan. 31 and ended Friday.

— with files from Global News’ Eric Stober.

More on Canada
CRACanada Revenue AgencyCanada taxestax filingCRA striketax season canadacra news2022 Taxescan i file my taxescanada tax filingcra worker strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers