A snowmobile crash in northern Ontario has left one person dead.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers and Sudbury paramedics responded to the scene on a trail north of Sudbury shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on an Ontario Federation Snowmobile Clubs trail, police said.

A 53-year-old victim from Plattsville, Ont., died at the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

The OPP is investigating.