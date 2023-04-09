Menu

Crime

Okotoks police charge 4 people for break and enter, firearm theft

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 4:23 pm
Firearms and other items seized by Okotoks RCMP after a break and enter Saturday, April 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Firearms and other items seized by Okotoks RCMP after a break and enter Saturday, April 8, 2023. Courtesy of: RCMP
Okotoks RCMP are investigating a break and enter at a local business on Southridge Drive Saturday.

Police arrived on scene around 3 a.m., to see four suspects fleeing the scene. Police chased a car that had been parked outside the business but took off after police arrived.

“Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the four occupants without incident,” they said in a news release Sunday.

All firearms that were taken from the business were recovered. Police have charged four people in the crime.

Read more: ‘Significant’ number of firearms stolen in southern Alberta gun club break-in: RCMP

Calgary residents Dustin Edward Wood, 42, Kari Holtz, 36,  Chassidy Larson, 37, and Curtis David Lacey, 33, a resident of Waterton Park have been charged with various offences.

The offences include break and enter to commit theft and steal firearms, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, disguise with intent to commit offence, and possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and meth.

Read more: $130K in stolen property from Alberta, B.C. found after police chase ends in Calgary

Each person faces eight charges, except Wood who faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order. Wood has been released from custody and will appear in Cochrane provincial court on April 11.

The other three were also released from custody. Lacey will appear in provincial court in Okotoks on April 14, and Larsen and Holtz are scheduled for a May 5 appearance.

