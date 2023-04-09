Menu

Fire

Downtown Hamilton tenant fighting for life after multiple-alarm fire

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 10:47 am
Hamilton resident critical after fire in downtown high rise. View image in full screen
Hamilton resident critical after fire in downtown high rise. Sara Cain / 900 CHML
A Hamilton resident is at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and was rushed there in grave condition after an overnight multiple-alarm fire in a downtown highrise.

The Hamilton Fire Department  says it was called at about 2 a.m. to an 18-storey apartment building at 95 Hess St. S. between Jackson and Hunter and firefighters quickly went to a unit on the seventh floor. They found heavy smoke and flames.

The call was upgraded to a multiple-alarm response to draw additional equipment from across the city.

Read more: Damage around $1 million following blaze at townhome in Stoney Creek, Hamilton Fire says

In a search of the unit, the badly burned body of the tenant was found and that person was transferred to Sunnybrook.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but not before the unit sustained extensive damage with fire and damage to the neighbouring units.

The Ontario fire marshal’s office has been called in and so far, there is no cause or damage total.

