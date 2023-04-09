Downtown Hamilton tenant fighting for life after multiple-alarm fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton resident is at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and was rushed there in grave condition after an overnight multiple-alarm fire in a downtown highrise.

The Hamilton Fire Department says it was called at about 2 a.m. to an 18-storey apartment building at 95 Hess St. S. between Jackson and Hunter and firefighters quickly went to a unit on the seventh floor. They found heavy smoke and flames.

The call was upgraded to a multiple-alarm response to draw additional equipment from across the city.

In a search of the unit, the badly burned body of the tenant was found and that person was transferred to Sunnybrook.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but not before the unit sustained extensive damage with fire and damage to the neighbouring units.

The Ontario fire marshal’s office has been called in and so far, there is no cause or damage total.