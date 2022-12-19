Damage around $1 million following blaze at townhome in Stoney Creek: Hamilton Fire

Hamilton Fire say a townhome suffered some structural damage following a multiple alarm blaze early Monday in Stoney Creek.
Flames were seen on the first floor at the two-storey residence on Highbury Drive, between Holyoake Drive and Gatestone Drive, when firefighters arrived around midnight.
Read more: 6 dead, including 73-year-old suspect, after shooting at Vaughan condo building
Chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News in an email that the first and second floors of the home had “significant damage” while the exteriors of two adjacent homes retained some minor damage.
-
Elon Musk launches poll asking if he should step down from Twitter
-
Ottawa leading social media effort to demoralize Russian soldiers, Moscow says
Cunliffe estimates the total damage to be in the neighbourhood of $1 million.
There were no reported injuries.
The office of Ontario’s fire marshal has been notified.
Comments