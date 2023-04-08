Wind warning issued for B.C. South Coast, heavy rain statement still in effect

Send this page to someone via email

A strong wind warning has been issued for East Vancouver Island — Nanoose Bay to Campbell River — and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada is warning that winds may reach up to 90 km/h for those regions.

The strong winds are expected to last until Sunday afternoon.

“Two systems will cross the South Coast over the Easter long weekend,” Environment Canada said in a warning.

“The first system is giving southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 to exposed coastal areas. The winds will ease this afternoon as the system passes.

“Southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 will redevelop tonight ahead of the second system and then ease Sunday afternoon.”

Story continues below advertisement

The wind warning has been issued alongside a heavy rainfall special weather statement that was issued on Friday.

The rainfall warning is expected to last until Sunday evening for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

“Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm except near 80 mm for Western and Inland Vancouver Island,” staff said.

“Heavy rainfall along with melting snow will cause river levels to rise rapidly. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”