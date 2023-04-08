Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wind warning issued for B.C. South Coast, heavy rain statement still in effect

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: April 7'
B.C. evening weather forecast: April 7
WATCH: Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Friday, April 7, 2023, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A strong wind warning has been issued for East Vancouver Island — Nanoose Bay to Campbell River — and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada is warning that winds may reach up to 90 km/h for those regions.

The strong winds are expected to last until Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Heavy rain forecast prompts special weather statement for B.C. South Coast

“Two systems will cross the South Coast over the Easter long weekend,” Environment Canada said in a warning.

“The first system is giving southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 to exposed coastal areas. The winds will ease this afternoon as the system passes.

“Southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 will redevelop tonight ahead of the second system and then ease Sunday afternoon.”

Story continues below advertisement

The wind warning has been issued alongside a heavy rainfall special weather statement that was issued on Friday.

Read more: High streamflow advisory issued for B.C. South Coast with days of rain forecast

The rainfall warning is expected to last until Sunday evening for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

“Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm except near 80 mm for Western and Inland Vancouver Island,” staff said.

“Heavy rainfall along with melting snow will cause river levels to rise rapidly. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: April 7'
B.C. evening weather forecast: April 7
Related News
Vancouver IslandWind WarningBC South CoastBC rainRain warningBC windBC wind warningEnviroment Canada BC warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers