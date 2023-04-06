Menu

High streamflow advisory issued for B.C. South Coast with days of rain forecast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 6:41 pm
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for B.C.'s South Coast and Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for B.C.'s South Coast and Vancouver Island. B.C. River Forecast Centre
British Columbia’s South Coast and Vancouver Island have been placed under a high streamflow advisory, as a series of wet weather systems bears down on the region.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued the advisory Thursday, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall Thursday evening and into Friday, and again on Sunday and into Monday.

Read more: B.C. gets $557M in disaster relief funding following devastating 2021 floods

The advisory covers the island along with the North Shore Mountains, Howe Sound, the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada has issued its own rainfall warning for eastern Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River.

Click to play video: 'Penticton dam preparing for ‘higher than normal’ lake levels'
Penticton dam preparing for ‘higher than normal’ lake levels

The River Forecast Centre said up to 200 millimetres of rain was possible across the region over the next four days, and potentially more at higher elevations, while warming temperatures could lead to melting snowpacks.

“Rivers are expected to rise in response to rainfall, with high flows expected across Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Flows are expected to be high on Friday and may ease into Saturday before rising again Sunday and into Monday,” it said.

Read more: What are atmospheric rivers? Aren’t they just good old rainstorms?

“Current forecasts are indicating the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas.”

While current river levels are low in most areas, it said, changing conditions throughout the weekend could lead to periods where water levels rise rapidly.

People are being advised of the risk of fast-flowing rivers and to keep well back from potentially unstable riverbanks.

