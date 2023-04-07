Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Heavy rain forecast prompts special weather statement for B.C. South Coast

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 4:00 pm
Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The B.C. South Coast will get doused with heavy rain for most of the long weekend, according to Environment Canada.

In some areas, total rainfall amounts might reach as high as 150 mm from Friday night through Sunday.

Read more: High streamflow advisory issued for B.C. South Coast with days of rain forecast

“Strong southwest flows will direct two systems towards the south coast over the Easter long weekend,” Environment Canada staff said in the statement.

“Steady rain will begin tonight over Vancouver Island and Saturday morning over the Lower Mainland. The rain will continue into Saturday night as a second system embedded in the flows arrives on Sunday.”

According to Environment Canada, rainfall amounts will vary “considerably” depending on location and elevation.

Read more: What are atmospheric rivers? Aren’t they just good old rainstorms?

Higher rainfall amounts are expected over West Vancouver, the North Shore and Howe Sound region over the higher terrain.

Freezing levels will initially hover around 1000 metres and are expected to rise Saturday night, reaching 1500 metres.

Heavy rainfall, along with melting snow, will cause river levels to rise rapidly and minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

British Columbia’s South Coast and Vancouver Island have been placed under a high streamflow advisory, as a series of wet weather systems bears down on the region.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued the advisory Thursday, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall Thursday evening and into Friday, and again on Sunday and into Monday.

B.C. evening weather forecast: April 6
Environment CanadaBC weatherBCBC South CoastBC rainRain warningbc weather warningBC special weather statement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

