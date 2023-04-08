Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Regina Pats on the edge of elimination after loss to Saskatoon Blades in Game 5

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 2:03 pm
Saskatoon Blades forward Lukas Hansen (28) skates with the puck during the third period of WHL playoff hockey action against Regina Pats in Saskatoon, Sask., on Friday, March 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Blades forward Lukas Hansen (28) skates with the puck during the third period of WHL playoff hockey action against Regina Pats in Saskatoon, Sask., on Friday, March 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina Pats are officially on the ropes after losing to the Saskatoon Blades in Game 5 Friday night.

The evening ended with a score of 4-2 for the home team Blades, and a commanding 3-2 series lead. After losing the first two games at home, the Blades have won three straight against their rivals.

Read more: ‘It’s fantastic’: Fans relishing Regina Pats-Saskatoon Blades playoff series

The game was out of hand quickly after the Blades scored two unanswered goals in the first six minutes of the first period.

The first was scored by Blades forward Vaughn Watterodt, marking his second goal of the series, and less than two minutes later, Egor Sidorov fired home his fourth goal of series on the powerplay to make it 2-0 Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Pats superstar Connor Bedard left his mark on the game and scored the teams only two goals.

The first came halfway through the first period to cut the lead to one.

Fast forward to the second period, and after Blades forward Tanner Molendyk’s fired one past Pats goalie Drew Sim, the game was 3-1 for Saskatoon.

Read more: Saskatoon set to bid on 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

Early in the third period, Bedard put home his second of the game, and once again cut the lead to one.

This marks the 10th goal in this year’s playoff run, and with the addition of five assists, Bedard has totalled 15 points in just five games.

Trending Now

But after Sam Oremba missed a wide-open net to tie it at 3 for the Pats, Saskatoon headed the other way and Sidorov completed a three-on-one opportunity with Wong and Brandon Lisowsky sealing a 4-2 victory.

The teams now meet once again in Regina in a must-win game for the Pats.

Game 6 puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.

Click to play video: 'Humboldt Bronco, families, say it doesn’t feel like 5 years since bus crash'
Humboldt Bronco, families, say it doesn’t feel like 5 years since bus crash
NHLHockeySaskatoon NewsRegina NewsWHLSaskatoon BladesRegina PatsWHL PlayoffsConnor BedardBrandt CentreRegina hockeyWHL News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers