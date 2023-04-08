Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

The Travel Lady: Italy, Greece, Croatia cruise

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'The Travel Lady: Italy, Greece, Croatia cruise'
The Travel Lady: Italy, Greece, Croatia cruise
The Travel Lady: Italy, Greece, Croatia cruise
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lesley Keyter, The Travel Lady, joins Global News Morning with details on the brand new Celebrity Beyond and a cruise that leaves Rome on Sept. 8 with stops in Greece and Croatia.

More on Canada
CruiseTravel LadyCelebrity Beyond Cruise

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers