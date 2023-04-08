Legendary alpinists gather in Calgary for sudsy speaker series

Alpinist Jim Elzinga joins Global News Calgary to discuss his epic ascent of Mount Alberta and the upcoming Guardians of the Ice speaker series which features five legendary alpinists and Banded Peak’s thirst quenching Mount Alberta New England Pale Ale. The event happens April 20.
More on Canada
- ‘A desperate situation’: Injured N.B. man stranded in Florida due to full hospitals at home
- Total solar eclipse to arc across North America in April 2024
- Will TikTok vanish on campus? Universities debate its future as app-maker cries foul
- CRA ‘confident’ a compromise is possible as tax season strike fears grow
Comments