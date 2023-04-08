Menu

Legendary alpinists gather in Calgary for sudsy speaker series

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 11:10 am
Alpinist Jim Elzinga joins Global News Calgary to discuss his epic ascent of Mount Alberta and the upcoming Guardians of the Ice speaker series which features five legendary alpinists and Banded Peak’s thirst quenching Mount Alberta New England Pale Ale. The event happens April 20.

AlpineGuardians Of The IceMount AlbertaNew England Pale Ale

